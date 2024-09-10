Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman taking a walk in the woods with her dog came across a mysterious pinecone formation she believes might be an art installation. Margaret Zeitouny said she and her dog were walking along a trail in Waltham's Cedarwood Park when she came across a circle of pinecones arranged like a mandala. Advertisement "It's a circle pattern with a repetitive design. Making them is a meditative thing," she told WBZ-TV. "I don't know if the artist is coming up and checking on it, but I am. I want to take a picture a day until it's not there anymore." She posted a photo of pinecones to a local Facebook group, sparking commenters to offer theories including alien activity and satanic rituals. Zeitouny said she thinks its more likely the pinecone circle is someone's art project, possibly from a student at nearby Brandeis University. "I am not on board with aliens, and definitely not on board with satanic ritual. It doesn't even have a spot to stand in," Zeitouny said. "I appreciate that someone spent a significant amount of time putting it together and put it together on the edge of the trail." Advertisement Read More Beginner's luck brings Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests Arizona man's blindfolded basketball shot breaks world record