A Maryland woman won a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning $10,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman had her second brush with lottery luck when she scored a $50,000 prize after previously collecting a $10,000 win. The Maryland Lottery said the Hagerstown woman bought a $50,000 Cash scratch-off ticket for $20 from the KK Mart on Fort Meade Road in Laurel. Advertisement

The last line of the ticket revealed she had won the $50,000 top prize.

Lottery officials said the same woman had just recently collected a $10,000 prize.

The woman told lottery officials she does not yet have any plans for her winnings.