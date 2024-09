A loose horse was found wandering loose near Route 173 in Harvard, Ill. Photo courtesy of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in an Illinois county wrangled a loose horse just days after an escaped bull was lassoed in the same area. The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said the horse, a Palomino mare, was found wandering loose in the Route 173 area in Harvard on Saturday. Advertisement

The sheriff's office said on social media that the horse's owner was later located and reunited with their lost animal.

The sheriff's office previously issued a warning on social media Thursday about "a loose bull in the vegetation" between South Union Road and South Grant Highway in Marengo.

The bull was surrounded by a group of ranchers on horseback and lassoed after a prolonged chase.