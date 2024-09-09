Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A professional stunt driver went bungee jumping inside a car and broke a Guinness World Record in Paris.

Nissan France organized the world record attempt in the Paris Business District, located in the Puteaux area, and recruited Laurent Lasko, a professional stuntman and race car driver, to be in the driver's seat of the Qashqai e-Power.

Advertisement

The car, attached to eight bungee cords, was dropped from a crane at a height of 213 feet and 3 inches, meeting the exact goal set by Guinness World Records to originate the title of the highest car bungee jump.

Nisaan Marketing Director Jérôme Biguet said the stunt seemed like a logical next step after various TV commercials featured the Qashqai e-Power engaging in extreme sports like skateboarding and paintball.