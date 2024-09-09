Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A security camera at a California cabin recorded video when a bear burglar broke into the residence and raided the refrigerator.

Scott Cloutier shared video showing the bear wandering inside his South Lake Tahoe cabin earlier this month.

The bear is seen opening the fridge and making a snack out of a bottle of jelly.

It was unclear how the bear got into the cabin.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says bears are starting to stock up on food as they prepare for the hibernation season, which typically begins in October.