Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 9, 2024 / 4:22 PM

Bear breaks into California cabin, steals jelly from fridge

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A security camera at a California cabin recorded video when a bear burglar broke into the residence and raided the refrigerator.

Scott Cloutier shared video showing the bear wandering inside his South Lake Tahoe cabin earlier this month.

Advertisement

The bear is seen opening the fridge and making a snack out of a bottle of jelly.

It was unclear how the bear got into the cabin.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says bears are starting to stock up on food as they prepare for the hibernation season, which typically begins in October.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Idaho man punches 327 balloons in one minute to break record
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Idaho man punches 327 balloons in one minute to break record
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 181 Guinness World Records added another title to his name by donning boxing gloves and punching balloons.
Maryland woman scores her second big lottery prize
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Maryland woman scores her second big lottery prize
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman had her second brush with lottery luck when she scored a $50,000 prize after previously collecting a $10,000 win.
Car takes 213-foot bungee jump to break world record in Paris
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Car takes 213-foot bungee jump to break world record in Paris
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A professional stunt driver went bungee jumping inside a car and broke a Guinness World Record in Paris.
Bees swarm firefighters battling California vegetation fire
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bees swarm firefighters battling California vegetation fire
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- California's Modesto Fire Department said crews battling a vegetation fire in Stanislaus County faced a secondary hazard when thousands of bees fleeing the blaze took up residence on their trucks.
Visitor to Georgia island finds third-grader's message in a bottle
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Visitor to Georgia island finds third-grader's message in a bottle
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Florida woman's birthday wish came true when she found a message in a bottle while visiting a barrier island in Georgia.
Loose horse wrangled near busy Illinois road
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Loose horse wrangled near busy Illinois road
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in an Illinois county wrangled a loose horse just days after an escaped bull was lassoed in the same area.
YouTubers build world's largest iPhone
Odd News // 3 days ago
YouTubers build world's largest iPhone
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A pair of YouTubers broke a Guinness World Record by constructing a scaled-up iPhone 15 Pro Max measuring 6.74 feet tall.
Bear takes dip in California family's kiddie pool
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bear takes dip in California family's kiddie pool
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A California man shared video of a large black bear beating the late summer heat by taking a dip in a kiddie pool.
Half a house for sale in California with 'open-concept floor plan'
Odd News // 3 days ago
Half a house for sale in California with 'open-concept floor plan'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A real estate listing in California is garnering a lot of attention due to an unusual hook: "It's half a house for half a million."
Baltimore man's high-starch craving leads to big $50K scratch-off winning
Odd News // 3 days ago
Baltimore man's high-starch craving leads to big $50K scratch-off winning
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Baltimore man said a craving for potato wedges led to his winning $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's largest string cheese ball made in Mexico
World's largest string cheese ball made in Mexico
YouTubers build world's largest iPhone
YouTubers build world's largest iPhone
Half a house for sale in California with 'open-concept floor plan'
Half a house for sale in California with 'open-concept floor plan'
Bear takes dip in California family's kiddie pool
Bear takes dip in California family's kiddie pool
Mystery chickens found wandering loose in Wisconsin neighborhood
Mystery chickens found wandering loose in Wisconsin neighborhood
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement