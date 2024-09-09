Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 9, 2024 / 1:16 PM

Bees swarm firefighters battling California vegetation fire

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- California's Modesto Fire Department said crews battling a vegetation fire in Stanislaus County faced a secondary hazard when thousands of bees fleeing the blaze took up residence on their trucks.

The department said on social media that crews from Oakdale and Knights Ferry responded alongside CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit personnel when a fire broke out along Sonora Road.

Advertisement

"Firefighters were met with not only a blaze consuming grass and bee boxes but also large swarms of bees that complicated their efforts," the post said.

Firefighters shared photos of bees swarming on their trucks while they were fighting the fire.

"Despite these obstacles, the firefighters' swift and coordinated response contained the fire to just 1.6 acres in under 15 minutes, showcasing their dedication, skill, and ability to adapt to challenges," the post said.

Officials said several firefighters were stung, but no major injuries were reported.

The crews used water to convince the insects to move along from their trucks.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Car takes 213-foot bungee jump to break world record in Paris
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Car takes 213-foot bungee jump to break world record in Paris
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A professional stunt driver went bungee jumping inside a car and broke a Guinness World Record in Paris.
Visitor to Georgia island finds third-grader's message in a bottle
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Visitor to Georgia island finds third-grader's message in a bottle
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Florida woman's birthday wish came true when she found a message in a bottle while visiting a barrier island in Georgia.
Loose horse wrangled near busy Illinois road
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Loose horse wrangled near busy Illinois road
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in an Illinois county wrangled a loose horse just days after an escaped bull was lassoed in the same area.
YouTubers build world's largest iPhone
Odd News // 2 days ago
YouTubers build world's largest iPhone
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A pair of YouTubers broke a Guinness World Record by constructing a scaled-up iPhone 15 Pro Max measuring 6.74 feet tall.
Bear takes dip in California family's kiddie pool
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bear takes dip in California family's kiddie pool
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A California man shared video of a large black bear beating the late summer heat by taking a dip in a kiddie pool.
Half a house for sale in California with 'open-concept floor plan'
Odd News // 2 days ago
Half a house for sale in California with 'open-concept floor plan'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A real estate listing in California is garnering a lot of attention due to an unusual hook: "It's half a house for half a million."
Baltimore man's high-starch craving leads to big $50K scratch-off winning
Odd News // 2 days ago
Baltimore man's high-starch craving leads to big $50K scratch-off winning
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Baltimore man said a craving for potato wedges led to his winning $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
World's largest string cheese ball made in Mexico
Odd News // 3 days ago
World's largest string cheese ball made in Mexico
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Mexican city hosted a successful attempt for a tasty Guinness World Record: the world's largest string cheese ball.
Loose bull sparks impromptu rodeo in Illinois neighborhood
Odd News // 3 days ago
Loose bull sparks impromptu rodeo in Illinois neighborhood
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A group of ranchers in Illinois teamed up to wrangle a 1,200-pound black angus bull that escaped from his enclosure in McHenry County.
Sumatran tiger cub born at San Diego Zoo
Odd News // 3 days ago
Sumatran tiger cub born at San Diego Zoo
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced the birth of a baby Sumatran tiger cub at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's largest string cheese ball made in Mexico
World's largest string cheese ball made in Mexico
YouTubers build world's largest iPhone
YouTubers build world's largest iPhone
Mystery chickens found wandering loose in Wisconsin neighborhood
Mystery chickens found wandering loose in Wisconsin neighborhood
Half a house for sale in California with 'open-concept floor plan'
Half a house for sale in California with 'open-concept floor plan'
Bear takes dip in California family's kiddie pool
Bear takes dip in California family's kiddie pool
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement