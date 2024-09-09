Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- California's Modesto Fire Department said crews battling a vegetation fire in Stanislaus County faced a secondary hazard when thousands of bees fleeing the blaze took up residence on their trucks.

The department said on social media that crews from Oakdale and Knights Ferry responded alongside CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit personnel when a fire broke out along Sonora Road.

"Firefighters were met with not only a blaze consuming grass and bee boxes but also large swarms of bees that complicated their efforts," the post said.

Firefighters shared photos of bees swarming on their trucks while they were fighting the fire.

"Despite these obstacles, the firefighters' swift and coordinated response contained the fire to just 1.6 acres in under 15 minutes, showcasing their dedication, skill, and ability to adapt to challenges," the post said.

Officials said several firefighters were stung, but no major injuries were reported.

The crews used water to convince the insects to move along from their trucks.