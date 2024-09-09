Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 181 Guinness World Records added another title to his name by donning boxing gloves and punching balloons.

David Rush, aka Record Breaker Rush on YouTube, said the first time he looked up the record for the most balloons burst with boxing gloves in one minute, it stood at 33.

He said the total increased to 37 while he was training for the record, and had increased yet again to 68 just before he made his official attempt.

"It took 60 times longer to set them up than to pop them, so I had to make the official attempt count," Rush said.

He ended up demolishing the record by managing to pop 327 balloons with his punches.