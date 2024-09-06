Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Mexican city hosted a successful attempt for a tasty Guinness World Record: the world's largest string cheese ball. The Oaxaca state government and the municipality of Reyes Etla teamed up to organize the record attempt. Advertisement The cheese makers used a rotating table to create the massive string cheese ball, which is also known as Oaxaca cheese. The finished ball broke the record at 1,402.58 pounds. Organizers said it took 2,641 gallons of milk to create the cheese. Read More Loose bull sparks impromptu rodeo in Illinois neighborhood Sumatran tiger cub born at San Diego Zoo Woman wins $300,000 lottery prize two years after $1M win