Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Baltimore man said a craving for potato wedges led to his winning $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. The South Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he had a craving for Royal Farms potato wedges, so we went to the store on German Hill Road in Dundalk to order the snack. Advertisement

The man said he was eating the spuds when he felt the urge to buy some lottery tickets.

"I had a $20 bill, so I decided on a Ravens X10 ticket and Money Rush game," the player said.

He said something about the Money Rush ticket caught his eye.

"I looked at it, but I wasn't paying full attention to it," he said. "Then, I thought, 'What did I just see?' and I looked at it a second time."

The player handed the ticket to a store clerk, who confirmed it was a $50,000 winner.

"Whoa, I can't cash that here," he recalled the clerk saying.

The winner said his prize money will go toward paying bills, buying a new vehicle and saving for retirement.

