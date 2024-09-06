|Advertisement
The man said he was eating the spuds when he felt the urge to buy some lottery tickets.
"I had a $20 bill, so I decided on a Ravens X10 ticket and Money Rush game," the player said.
He said something about the Money Rush ticket caught his eye.
"I looked at it, but I wasn't paying full attention to it," he said. "Then, I thought, 'What did I just see?' and I looked at it a second time."
The player handed the ticket to a store clerk, who confirmed it was a $50,000 winner.
"Whoa, I can't cash that here," he recalled the clerk saying.
The winner said his prize money will go toward paying bills, buying a new vehicle and saving for retirement.