Sept. 6, 2024 / 3:54 PM

Half a house for sale in California with 'open-concept floor plan'

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A real estate listing in California is garnering a lot of attention due to an unusual hook: "It's half a house for half a million."

The Monrovia home was struck by a fallen pine tree in May, leaving only half of the house standing.

The house is now listed for $499,999.

Listing agent Kevin Wheeler joked to The Los Angeles Times that it's an "open-concept floor plan."

Wheeler said there has been a lot of attention to the online listing.

"It's half a house for half a million," he told USA Today. "That's what everybody is reacting to."

Wheeler said the residents were not injured in the collapse, but they decided the house wasn't worth repairing.

"They're older and they don't got the gas in the tank," Wheeler said of the owners. "They thought that it'd be better for them just to move on."

Wheeler said the most likely scenario is the new owners will tear down all but a single wall and build a new home from there.

"There's been a lot of interest so far because demand is so high and inventory, especially at this price, is so low," Wheeler said.

