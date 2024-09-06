Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A California man shared video of a large black bear beating the late summer heat by taking a dip in a kiddie pool.

Wayne Socha shared video from his Monrovia home showing the large bear luxuriating in the small pool amid a recent heat wave.

"We call this bear Snaggle, because he/she has a canine tooth hanging out of the left side of its mouth," Socha told Fox Weather.

He said the bear is a frequent visitor to the area and the kiddie pool had been filled with water in case the returning guest needed a drink.