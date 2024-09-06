Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A California man shared video of a large black bear beating the late summer heat by taking a dip in a kiddie pool. Wayne Socha shared video from his Monrovia home showing the large bear luxuriating in the small pool amid a recent heat wave. Advertisement "We call this bear Snaggle, because he/she has a canine tooth hanging out of the left side of its mouth," Socha told Fox Weather. He said the bear is a frequent visitor to the area and the kiddie pool had been filled with water in case the returning guest needed a drink. Read More Half a house for sale in California with 'open-concept floor plan' Baltimore man's high-starch craving leads to big $50K scratch-off winning World's largest string cheese ball made in Mexico