Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A pair of YouTubers broke a Guinness World Record by constructing a scaled-up iPhone 15 Pro Max measuring 6.74 feet tall.

Tech reviewer Mrwhosetheboss, aka Arun Maini, enlisted the help of gadget-building specialist DIYPerks, aka Matthew Perks, to build the world's largest smartphone replica.

Maini said he wanted to create a giant iPhone to celebrate the milestone of his YouTube follower count surpassing that of the official Apple account.

The finished phone had to be fully functional, including a touchscreen, camera, flashlight and charging port.

"It feels like a full circle moment. I'm so proud of both our team and Matt for pulling off what's never been done before," Maini said.