Sept. 5, 2024 / 4:06 PM

Woman wins $300,000 lottery prize two years after $1M win

By Ben Hooper
A South Carolina woman who won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket scored a $300,000 prize nearly two years later. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A South Carolina woman who won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket scored a $300,000 prize nearly two years later. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman won a $300,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just under two years after she collected a $1 million prize.

The Midlands woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she stopped at King Fuel on Two Notch Road in Columbia to buy a $10 scratch-off ticket, and selected a $300,000 Gold Rush game.

She scratched the ticket off at work.

"I started dancing around my office," she said. "It was a thrill."

The woman said she kept her ticket in her purse so she could show it to the store clerk before visiting lottery headquarters. She said she is keeping her win a secret from everyone else, including her coworkers.

The woman previously scored a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket nearly two years ago. She said that win was also kept a secret.

The player said she does not intend to stop buying scratch-off tickets anytime soon.

"I'm going for three," she said.

