Woman wins $300,000 lottery prize two years after $1M win

She scratched the ticket off at work.
"I started dancing around my office," she said. "It was a thrill."
The woman said she kept her ticket in her purse so she could show it to the store clerk before visiting lottery headquarters. She said she is keeping her win a secret from everyone else, including her coworkers.
The woman previously scored a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket nearly two years ago. She said that win was also kept a secret.
The player said she does not intend to stop buying scratch-off tickets anytime soon.
"I'm going for three," she said.