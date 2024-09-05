Trending
Odd News
Sept. 5, 2024 / 1:26 PM

Lost cat turns up 2,000 miles from home after nearly 3 years

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from his family's Texas home nearly three years ago was reunited with his owners after turning up in Massachusetts.

The Dakin Humane Society said on social media that "a skinny stray cat" was recently brought in by a member of the public and "staff members were left in disbelief" when his microchip identified him as Shoto, a pet reported missing in Texas in January 2022.

Shoto's owner, Karla, said she was initially suspicious when a Massachusetts area code came up on her phone, but she decided to answer it and was shocked to learn Shoto had been found 2,000 miles from home.

"No one except for Shoto will ever know how he got to Massachusetts, what he experienced, or who he met along the way. That adventure will forever remain his secret," the post said.

Karla made the 26-hour drive to Dakin to be reunited with Shoto and bring her beloved pet home.

"We were honored to have reunited this family after such a long time apart, thanks to the amazing power of a microchip," the shelter said.

