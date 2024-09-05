Mystery chickens found wandering loose in Wisconsin neighborhood

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin are trying to find the owner of a pair of domesticated chickens found wandering loose through a neighborhood. The Neenah Police Department said in a Facebook post that the hens were found Wednesday in the area of Nicolet Boulevard and 2nd Street in Neenah. Advertisement The department offered some theories on why the birds "flew the coop," including the desire to catch a "chick flick" and fear of "the a-peck-alypse." "Perhaps they were just being comedi-hens," police wrote. The chickens were taken to the Neenah Animal Shelter. Read More Idaho man spits ping-pong ball at a wall to break record Lost cat turns up 2,000 miles from home after nearly 3 years Police chase escaped cow for over two hours in Massachusetts city