Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush broke one of his own records by using his mouth to bounce a ping-pong ball off a wall 47 times in 30 seconds.

The Boise, Idaho, resident, who currently holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles in the world, previously set the record for the most times to bounce a ping-pong ball off a wall with the mouth at 43.

Rush took aim at his own title during a record-breaking marathon at Guinness World Records headquarters in London.

"I wasn't sure if I'd be able to beat is since it's an extremely challenging record that requires speed, precision, and consistency," Rush wrote online.

Rush managed to beat his own record with 47 bounces in 30 seconds.

"Sure, it's not the most flattering record but I'm proud of the effort that it took and the hundreds of failures I was able to overcome to capture this Guinness World Records title," he said.