Sept. 4, 2024 / 12:39 PM

Indian student builds world's smallest vacuum cleaner

By Ben Hooper
Tapala Nadamuni earned a Guinness World Record by building the world's smallest vacuum cleaner, measuring just .25 inches at its shortest axis. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A college student from India broke a Guinness World Record by transforming a refillable ballpoint pen into the world's smallest vacuum cleaner.

Tapala Nadamuni, 23, spent about $238 transforming his pen into a vacuum measuring just .25 inches at the shortest axis of its body.

He said his tiny vacuum creates suction via a tiny rotating fan powered by a four-volt vibration motor, and it picks up particles of dust that can then be emptied.

Nadamuni previously held the same record in 2020, when he built a vacuum cleaner measuring .69 inches, but it was later beaten by a smaller device measuring just .07 inches larger than his latest creation.

"All the students in our college were amazed at this tiny vacuum cleaner, and my faculty told me that it's the most beautiful creation they've ever seen," Nadamuni told Guinness World Records.

