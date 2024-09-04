Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A dog seen wandering for over a week in Vermont with a bucket-like plastic container stuck over its head has been rescued, an animal control officer announced.

Animal Control Officer Renee Falconer announced on social media that the dog, known as Buckethead, or Bucky, was captured Sept. 1, over a week after he was first seen with the container over his head in Derby.

The bucket, found to have come from an automatic dog feeder, had a hole in the end that gave Bucky a very limited ability to eat and drink, Falconer said.

She said Bucky was lured into a trap using McDonald's chicken nuggets, which he was able to eat by shifting the bucket.

The container has now been removed and Falconer is caring for the underweight dog until he is healthy enough to be put up for adoption.

"He snapped out of the survival mode very quickly," Falconer told WPTZ-TV. "He's still a little leery about some things, loud noises, vehicles, four-wheelers, that kind of stuff, but other than that, he seems like a pretty sound dog."