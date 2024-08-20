Trending
Aug. 20, 2024 / 12:37 PM

Police searching for three escaped bison in Connecticut

By Ben Hooper
Police in Guilford, Conn., are on the hunt for three escaped bison. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
Police in Guilford, Conn., are on the hunt for three escaped bison. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Connecticut are on the hunt for a trio of escaped bison after one of the "feisty fluffernators" was spotted wandering in a road.

The Guilford Police Department said in a Facebook post that a bison was seen crossing Long Hill Road on Sunday before wandering up a driveway and vanishing into a wooded area.

"Sometimes the midnight shift plays tricks on you and you have to rub your eyes to make sure you are seeing what your brain is telling you it sees out of the raining, dark shadows," police wrote. "Well, today was one of those mornings when our officers happened upon a bison in the roadway."

Police later learned the bison was one of three to have escaped from 3B Ranch in Northford.

"If you spot them please give us a call and do not approach. They can be feisty fluffernators," the post said.

The post was updated to reveal another "fluffalo" sighting Monday morning in the same area where the bison was spotted Sunday.

"If you see any of these 3 amigos wandering around, do not approach and call us immediately. We need to get them back home... on the range," officers wrote.

