Benny Murphy won a $439,527 Cash 5 lottery prize the day after he closed on his new home. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said he will use his $439,527 lottery prize to pay off the house he bought just one day before the drawing. Benny Murphy told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought his new Mebane house just one day before last Thursday's Cash 5 drawing.

"I closed on a house on Wednesday," Murphy said. "They made a joke about lower payments if I won the lottery."

Murphy ended up winning the $439,527 Cash 5 drawing with a $1 ticket he purchased from the Quickmart on U.S. 70 West in Mebane.

He said his winnings will go toward paying off his house, funding a fishing trip and giving a boost to his savings account.