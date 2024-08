A stray donkey found wandering the streets of San Antonio was dubbed Eeyore and given a new home at an equine rescue facility. Photo courtesy of City of San Antonio Animal Care Services/Facebook

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A stray donkey found wandering the streets of San Antonio, Texas, has moved on to "greener pastures" at an equine rescue facility. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said on social media that animal care officers responded recently to a report of a stray donkey "wandering around town." Advertisement

"When they arrived, they found that an SAPD officer had already hee-hawed into action, securing the adorable donkey (who we later named Eeyore) to a nearby pole," officials wrote.

The post said Eeyore "has now trotted off to greener pastures -- he's been transferred to the loving care of one of our equine rescue partners, Triple Me Mac Equine Sanctuary."