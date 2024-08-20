Screen-matched 'Indiana Jones' fedora sells for $630,000

The famous fedora worn by Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" was auctioned for $630,000. Photo courtesy of Propstore

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The famous fedora sported by Harrison Ford in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom fetched the swashbuckling sum of $630,000 at auction. Memorabilia company Propstore said the heroic hat was among the more than 450 items up for bids in its US Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. Advertisement

"This fedora was made specifically for the second installment of the Indiana Jones series and matches film shots, production stills and behind-the-scenes footage of Ford in the village set on location in Sri Lanka, in the mine cart chase shot at Elstree Studios, and in the river sequence shot in the U.S.," the auction listing states.

The hat was part of the personal collection of Dean Ferrandini, a stunt performer who also wore the hat while doubling for Ford in the film. Ferrandini died in 2023.