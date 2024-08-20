Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 20, 2024 / 4:15 PM

Nationwide shares most unusual pet insurance claims of the year

By Ben Hooper
Insurance company Nationwide announced the finalists for this year's Hambone Award, which celebrates the most unusual pet insurance claims of the year. Photo by Ben Hooper/UPI
Insurance company Nationwide announced the finalists for this year's Hambone Award, which celebrates the most unusual pet insurance claims of the year. Photo by Ben Hooper/UPI

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Insurance company Nationwide announced the finalists for this year's Hambone Award, which celebrates the most unusual pet insurance claims of the year.

The Hambone Award, named in honor of a dog who ate an entire holiday ham while stuck in a refrigerator, aims "to shed light on the everyday and sometimes bizarre incidents that can befall our beloved pets."

Advertisement

This year's finalists include Archie, a New Jersey dog who injured his paws when he broke through a vintage plate glass door while trying to alert his family of the mail carrier's arrival, and Bear, a Pennsylvania corgi who bit into a bottle of nail adhesive and effectively glued his mouth shut.

A New Jersey parrot named Clover also made the list after a growth spurt caused toenails on her feet to hook together.

A Florida dog named Irma suffered from gastrointestinal issues that turned out to have been the result of eating metal wire pieces believed to be from a barbecue brush, and a Virginia dog named Gordon swallowed two large rocks from her owner's garden.

Rounding out the finalists is Lambeau, a North Carolina dog who ate more than 250 jigsaw puzzle pieces.

Advertisement

All of the pets nominated for the award have made full recoveries. Members of the public can vote for the favorite of the finalists through Thursday, with the winner set to be announced Aug. 27.

"Every year, the Hambone Award celebrates the recoveries of our pet nominees, made possible by the dedication of their pet parents and the expertise of their veterinary healthcare teams," Jules Benson, vice president of pet health and chief veterinary officer for Nationwide, said in a news release. "We applaud both and continue to focus on supporting them as they provide pets with the care they need."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stray donkey found wandering streets of San Antonio, Texas
Odd News // 57 minutes ago
Stray donkey found wandering streets of San Antonio, Texas
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A stray donkey found wandering the streets of San Antonio, Texas, has moved on to "greener pastures" at an equine rescue facility.
Screen-matched 'Indiana Jones' fedora sells for $630,000
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Screen-matched 'Indiana Jones' fedora sells for $630,000
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The famous fedora sported by Harrison Ford in 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" fetched the swashbuckling sum of $630,000 at auction.
Man wins lottery jackpot one day after buying house
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man wins lottery jackpot one day after buying house
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said he will use his $439,527 lottery prize to pay off the house he bought just one day before the drawing.
Apparent human skull found on California beach turns out to be a prop
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Apparent human skull found on California beach turns out to be a prop
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Police were called to a California beach where lifeguards discovered what appeared to be a human skull -- but turned out to be something a bit more mundane.
Postcard arrives at Wales address 121 years late
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Postcard arrives at Wales address 121 years late
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A postcard arrived at its intended destination in Wales 121 years after the date on its postmark.
Police searching for three escaped bison in Connecticut
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Police searching for three escaped bison in Connecticut
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Connecticut are on the hunt for a trio of escaped bison after one of the "feisty fluffernators" was spotted wandering in a road.
Stunt rider unofficially breaks 'bike surfing' world record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Stunt rider unofficially breaks 'bike surfing' world record
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A California 19-year-old may have broken a Guinness World Record by "bike surfing" for a distance of more than 656 feet.
Dog rescued from abandoned cistern in Kentucky
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog rescued from abandoned cistern in Kentucky
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Kentucky came to the rescue of a dog found trapped in an old abandoned cistern.
Ultra rare 'Star Wars' Boba Fett figure sells for record-breaking $1.34M
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ultra rare 'Star Wars' Boba Fett figure sells for record-breaking $1.34M
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An extremely rare prototype Boba Fett action figure made for Kenner's "Star Wars" line in 1979 sold for a record-breaking $1,342,000.
Ohio man's dog license number earns him $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ohio man's dog license number earns him $50,000 lottery prize
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio man used the numbers from his beloved dog's license tag to play a Pick 5 lottery drawing and scored a $50,000 prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida man records snake hitching a ride on alligator's back
Florida man records snake hitching a ride on alligator's back
Ultra rare 'Star Wars' Boba Fett figure sells for record-breaking $1.34M
Ultra rare 'Star Wars' Boba Fett figure sells for record-breaking $1.34M
David Rush becomes world's top record breaker with 181 titles
David Rush becomes world's top record breaker with 181 titles
Loose kangaroo makes drivers late to work in West Virginia
Loose kangaroo makes drivers late to work in West Virginia
Museum exhibit explores mysterious 'Kentucky Meat Shower' of 1876
Museum exhibit explores mysterious 'Kentucky Meat Shower' of 1876
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement