Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A California 19-year-old may have broken a Guinness World Record by "bike surfing" for a distance of more than 656 feet.

Santa Cruz resident Brock Johnson, a member of the Santa Cruz Maniacs bike crew, said he decided to pursue the record for the longest distance traveled while bike surfing after learning it stood at 262 feet.

"I got in touch with the Guinness Book of World Records and they said it was only 80 meters [262 feet]," Johnson told KSBW-TV. "Most of the time when I go on a bike ride, I will do the bicycle surf stunt and I'll surpass 80 meters just about every time."

Bike surfing involves riding in a standing position with one foot on the handlebars and the other on the bike seat.

Johnson's goal was 100 meters, or 328 feet, but he ended up doubling his goal and surpassing 200 meters, or 656 feet.

Johnson said evidence from his attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official certification.

Fellow members of Santa Cruz Maniacs said they weren't surprised by Johnson's accomplishment, as he is well known for his bike surfing skills and has been known to perform the stunt in far riskier conditions.