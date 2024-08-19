Ohio man's dog license number earns him $50,000 lottery prize

Roger Sours used the digits from his former dog's license tag to play the Ohio Lottery's Pick 5 drawing a scored a $50,000 win. Photo courtesy of the Ohio Lottery

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio man used the numbers from his beloved dog's license tag to play a Pick 5 lottery drawing and scored a $50,000 prize. Roger Sours of Tiffin told Ohio Lottery officials he bought a ticket for Wednesday's Pick 5 drawing at the Pit Stop on N Washington Street in Tiffin and selected a special set of numbers: 1-0-8-2-2.

"I play two sets of numbers for Pick 5 and this number, the number that hit was actually my license number for my German shepherd that I played. She's no longer with us anymore," he said.

Sours said he was shocked when he watched the lottery results on TV.

"I just sat here. I watch the lottery when I can, when it's on TV and I just sat here. It was like, I froze. I just couldn't believe that it hit," he recalled.

Sours said his winnings will go toward taking care of some bills and giving a boost to his savings account.