Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 19, 2024 / 3:58 PM

Ohio man's dog license number earns him $50,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Roger Sours used the digits from his former dog's license tag to play the Ohio Lottery's Pick 5 drawing a scored a $50,000 win. Photo courtesy of the Ohio Lottery
Roger Sours used the digits from his former dog's license tag to play the Ohio Lottery's Pick 5 drawing a scored a $50,000 win. Photo courtesy of the Ohio Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio man used the numbers from his beloved dog's license tag to play a Pick 5 lottery drawing and scored a $50,000 prize.

Roger Sours of Tiffin told Ohio Lottery officials he bought a ticket for Wednesday's Pick 5 drawing at the Pit Stop on N Washington Street in Tiffin and selected a special set of numbers: 1-0-8-2-2.

Advertisement

"I play two sets of numbers for Pick 5 and this number, the number that hit was actually my license number for my German shepherd that I played. She's no longer with us anymore," he said.

Sours said he was shocked when he watched the lottery results on TV.

"I just sat here. I watch the lottery when I can, when it's on TV and I just sat here. It was like, I froze. I just couldn't believe that it hit," he recalled.

Sours said his winnings will go toward taking care of some bills and giving a boost to his savings account.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dog rescued from abandoned cistern in Kentucky
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
Dog rescued from abandoned cistern in Kentucky
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Kentucky came to the rescue of a dog found trapped in an old abandoned cistern.
Ultra rare 'Star Wars' Boba Fett figure sells for record-breaking $1.34M
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Ultra rare 'Star Wars' Boba Fett figure sells for record-breaking $1.34M
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An extremely rare prototype Boba Fett action figure made for Kenner's "Star Wars" line in 1979 sold for a record-breaking $1,342,000.
David Rush becomes world's top record breaker with 181 titles
Odd News // 3 hours ago
David Rush becomes world's top record breaker with 181 titles
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Idaho man David Rush officially holds the most Guinness World Records in the world -- a distinction he earned by earning a record for smashing records.
Museum exhibit explores mysterious 'Kentucky Meat Shower' of 1876
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Museum exhibit explores mysterious 'Kentucky Meat Shower' of 1876
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Kentucky museum's new exhibit is dedicated to one of Bath County's most mysterious historical events: the so-called Kentucky Meat Shower.
Florida man records snake hitching a ride on alligator's back
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Florida man records snake hitching a ride on alligator's back
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida man hunting for pythons in the Big Cypress National Preserve captured video when he spotted a snake hitching a ride on the back of a swimming alligator.
Loose kangaroo makes drivers late to work in West Virginia
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Loose kangaroo makes drivers late to work in West Virginia
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Drivers on their way to work in West Virginia ended up delayed by an unusual traffic hazard -- a kangaroo on the loose.
Texas woman's tongue is the world's widest at 3.11 inches
Odd News // 4 days ago
Texas woman's tongue is the world's widest at 3.11 inches
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A Texas woman was awarded a Guinness World Records title for the surprising contents of her mouth -- a 3.11-inch-wide tongue.
Daredevil skis off 18,753-foot cliff to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Daredevil skis off 18,753-foot cliff to break Guinness World Record
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A British daredevil broke a Guinness World Record by skiing off a 18,753-foot cliff and parachuting to the ground.
Origins of black ring in the sky over Virginia a mystery
Odd News // 3 days ago
Origins of black ring in the sky over Virginia a mystery
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Several Virginia residents captured video when a mysterious black ring was seen floating in the sky over the Williamsburg area.
Dog spooked by thunder runs 20 miles from home
Odd News // 4 days ago
Dog spooked by thunder runs 20 miles from home
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ireland said a dog spooked by a thunderstorm ended up running 20 miles from home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas woman's tongue is the world's widest at 3.11 inches
Texas woman's tongue is the world's widest at 3.11 inches
Origins of black ring in the sky over Virginia a mystery
Origins of black ring in the sky over Virginia a mystery
Florida man records snake hitching a ride on alligator's back
Florida man records snake hitching a ride on alligator's back
Loose kangaroo makes drivers late to work in West Virginia
Loose kangaroo makes drivers late to work in West Virginia
Hurricane Debby leads to discovery of WWII-era message in a bottle
Hurricane Debby leads to discovery of WWII-era message in a bottle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement