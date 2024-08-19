Ohio man's dog license number earns him $50,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
"I play two sets of numbers for Pick 5 and this number, the number that hit was actually my license number for my German shepherd that I played. She's no longer with us anymore," he said.
Sours said he was shocked when he watched the lottery results on TV.
"I just sat here. I watch the lottery when I can, when it's on TV and I just sat here. It was like, I froze. I just couldn't believe that it hit," he recalled.
Sours said his winnings will go toward taking care of some bills and giving a boost to his savings account.