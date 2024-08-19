Trending
Odd News
Aug. 19, 2024 / 10:59 AM

Loose kangaroo makes drivers late to work in West Virginia

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Drivers on their way to work in West Virginia ended up delayed by an unusual traffic hazard -- a kangaroo on the loose.

Noah Manns snapped photos of the kangaroo that slowed traffic on Mud Fork Road in Verdunville, Logan County, during his Friday morning commute.

"I was driving to work, and we had five cars in front of us that stopped in the middle of the road," Manns told WVVA-TV. "I was trying to look around and see what the holdup was, and when I was able to get into view, I saw a kangaroo hopping up the road."

"Of all things, what is a full grown kangaroo doing running around the streets?" he wrote.

Manns said he contacted a friend who was able to speak to the owners of the kangaroo, who have owned the pet since it was a baby.

The kangaroo was safely returned home.

Beth Southern, communications director for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, said kangaroos are legal to keep as pets in the state.

