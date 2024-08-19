Ultra rare 'Star Wars' Boba Fett figure sells for record-breaking $1.34M

A Kenner 1979 J-Slot (Version 2) Rocket-Firing (Mailer) Prototype Boba Fett, described as the "Holy Grail" of "Star Wars" toys, sold for a record-breaking $1,342,000. Photo courtesy of Goldin

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An extremely rare prototype Boba Fett action figure made for Kenner's Star Wars line in 1979 sold for a record-breaking $1,342,000. Goldin auctions said the Kenner 1979 J-Slot (Version 2) Rocket-Firing (Mailer) Prototype Boba Fett, which never made it to market, is now the most expensive toy ever sold, the most expensive action figure ever sold and the most expensive non-prop Star Wars-related item ever sold. Advertisement

The auctioneer said the action figure is one of only 30 ever produced, is the highest-graded example of the three known to still exist and is the first to be sold at auction.

The toy was made as a prototype in 1979 but never made it to market due to the risk of injury to children from its firing rocket.

A similar Boba Fett figure previously became the world's most expensive vintage toy when it was auctioned for $525,000 in June. That figure was one of 70 prototypes made with an "L-slot" firing mechanism.

The Boba Fett sold by Goldin is the first "J-slot" to ever make it to auction.

"This item is looked at as one of the most important in the hobby," said Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin. "This is the first time a Mailer J-Slot V2/ Missile example has come up for auction, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own this iconic piece of the Star Wars franchise."