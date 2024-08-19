Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Kentucky museum's new exhibit is dedicated to one of Bath County's most mysterious historical events: the so-called Kentucky Meat Shower.

The Bath County History Museum exhibit details the March 1876 event, which is said to have occurred when Olympia Springs resident Rebecca Crouch was outside with her grandson and chunks of red meat rained down from the sky.

Advertisement

A preserved piece of what is believed to be the meat that fell from sky was preserved at Transylvania University in Lexington, and the school returned the jar of flesh to Bath County to serve as the centerpiece of the museum exhibit.

DNA tests on the preserved meat have been inconclusive, leading to multiple different theories about the cause of the meaty rain.

"One includes, there's a weather pattern where winds will pick up small fish and frogs, and I think it's called an up-spout, and then they lay them down in another place," Kurt Gohde, a professor at Transylvania University, told WLKY-TV. "For me, the vulture vomit theory is the only one that feels possible."