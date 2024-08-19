Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Idaho man David Rush officially holds the most Guinness World Records in the world -- a distinction he earned by earning a record for smashing records.

Rush aimed to concurrently hold at least 181 Guinness World Records to surpass Italian serial record-breaker Silvio Sabba's total of 180, and he achieved this feat by earning the title for the most vinyl records smashed in 30 seconds.

Rush broke 55 of the albums in the allotted time and in the process became the holder of the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles.

Rush said he will have his work cut out for him trying to hold onto the title, as he needs to stay ahead of Silvio Sabba, who has 180 records; Ashrita Furman, who holds about 150 records; and Andre Ortolf, who has about 100 titles to his name.