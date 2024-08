An animal control officer in Caldwell County, Ky., came to the rescue of a dog found trapped in an abandoned cistern. Photo courtesy of the Caldwell County Animal Shelter/Facebook

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Kentucky came to the rescue of a dog found trapped in an old abandoned cistern. The Caldwell County Animal Shelter said Animal Control Officer Kevin Lane responded Monday morning by driving to an empty lot next to the former Times Leader building on West Washington Street in Princeton. Advertisement

Lane arrived to find the dog, a female chocolate lab, trapped in an old abandoned cistern.

The canine was rescued and taken to the Caldwell County Animal Shelter, where she was later reunited with her owner.