Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A British daredevil broke a Guinness World Record by skiing off a 18,753-foot cliff and parachuting to the ground.

Joshua Bregmen, 34, earned the title of the world's highest altitude ski-BASE jump when he completed the stunt on Mera Peak in the Himalayas.

Bregmen said he and his team spent two weeks preparing for the record by scouting the jump spot and clearing debris to ensure a smooth ski.

"The dream was to do several nice S-turns and ski eloquently off the cliff, but in reality, all we had was just a humble rock-filled runway at an exit height of nearly 6,000 meters," he told Guinness World Records. "I did some nice, heavy breathing before the jump through exhaustion and lack of oxygen, but this just added to the exhilaration, especially with Everest in the backdrop."

Bregman's record attempt was aimed at raising money for charity and increasing awareness of human trafficking in Nepal.