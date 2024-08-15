Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A Spanish man with a special fondness for Nokia phones earned a Guinness World Record by collecting 3,615 unique cellphones.

Barcelona resident Wences Palau Fernandez said his love for the phones started when he received a gray Nokia 3210 for Christmas in 1999, and in 2008 he started collecting the Nokia phones he previously was unable to afford.

He eventually branched out into collecting other brands of phone, amassing the world's largest collection of mobile phones.

"The evolution of my collection was constant, and although I had abandoned it for about a year, then I returned to the fray with the intention of getting, in addition to all the phones that Nokia launched on the market, those that it did not put on sale, the phones which we all know as prototypes," he told Guinness World Records.

Some of the more unusual phones in his collection are the Yoda, Starfighter, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cyborg and Padawan versions from the Nokia 3220 Star Wars Episode III collection.

"In my collection I have very exclusive and difficult to find models," he said. "My current collection is the result of a lot of perseverance and financial effort, if you are a collector you will know well what I mean. A collection that is still incomplete but that I continue to expand whenever possible."