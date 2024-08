Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said six lanes of a California highway were closed after a truck spilled hundreds of boxes of raisins.

The truck apparently crashed into the center divider just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of the 2 Freeway, just south of the 210 Freeway in the La Cañada Flintridge area.

The crash sheared the truck's trailer open, sending hundreds of boxes of raisins into the roadway.

The CHP closed six lanes of the freeway while a clean-up operation commenced. One lane remained open in each direction.

The scene was cleared and the freeway was reopened about 1 a.m. Thursday.