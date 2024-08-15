1 of 2 | An escaped peacock named Pete was captured after several days on the loose in Cape Cod, Mass. Photo courtesy of Harwich Animal Control/Facebook

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A peacock named Pete was captured and returned to his home after several days on the loose in Cape Cod, Mass., animal control officials said. Harwich Animal Control said on social media that Pete was "was chased off his property" Sunday and was repeatedly spotted in the Cahoon Lane area.

The post said Pete, not to be confused with a free-roaming peacock named Brewster, is nervous around strangers, but remained in the neighborhood because residents were giving him food.

"This only keeps him in the area, peacocks will return to their homes if they are not being fed elsewhere," the post said. "It is very difficult to catch them as they can get flight and we can not trap them as trapping birds can cause serious damage."

Animal control said Thursday morning that Pete was successfully captured by his owners.

"He is back in his coop with his girlfriend and grounded," they wrote in an update to the post.