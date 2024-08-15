Michigan man thought $257,631 lottery prize was scam

|Advertisement
"I saw an email back in February informing me that I won a $257,631 second chance prize, but I figured it was just a scam and I deleted the email," the player said. "In addition to the email, I received several calls about the prize over the last few months, but I still thought it was a scam. Recently, I decided to look into it, and when I found out it was a real prize, I was floored!"
The man said it took until he was collecting his prize to fully believe it.
"Now that I'm at the lottery office, it's finally starting to sink in that this is real. This prize is going to be life-changing," he said.
The winner said his prize money will go toward buying a new home and a new car.