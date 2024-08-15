Dog spooked by thunder runs 20 miles from home

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ireland said a dog spooked by a thunderstorm ended up running 20 miles from home.

The Leitrim Animal Welfare Center said on social media that rescuers responded to a report of a collie running loose in Tarmon, County Leitrim, and they discovered the dog was wearing a collar and had a microchip.

The center contacted the dog's owners and discovered the canine had traveled more than 20 miles from Boyle, County Roscommon. The dog had fled from his home after being spooked by thunder, his owners said.

"Thanks to his microchip, he is now safe and will be happily reunited with his family," officials wrote.