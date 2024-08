Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority workers came to the rescue of a mother cat and kittens found trapped behind a stairwell at a subway station.

SEPTA posted photos to social media showing the rescue of the mother and two kittens found stuck behind a stairwell at the 63rd Street Station in West Philadelphia.

"All other duties as assigned. Not sure these two SEPTA employees ever thought this would include pulling a mom and two kittens out of a station wall," officials wrote.

The felines were taken to Stray Cat Relief, where the mother cat was dubbed Subrina in honor of the rescue.

Stray Cat Relief said it is currently seeking a foster home for the feline family.