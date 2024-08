Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A Texas woman was awarded a Guinness World Records title for the surprising contents of her mouth -- a 3.11-inch-wide tongue.

Brittany Lacayo told the record-keeping organization she decided to apply for the title after learning about the former record-holder, Emily Schlenker, whose tongue measured 2.89 inches wide.

Lacayo's tongue is exactly as wide as the average length of an adult woman's tongue: 3.11 inches.

Her tongue is actually one in wider than it is long when measured from the epiglottis, the flap of cartilage located behind the tongue.

"It is neat and kind of funny," Lacayo told Guinness World Records.

The male version of the record belongs to American Brian Thompson, whose tongue measures 3.49 inches wide.