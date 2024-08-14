Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 14, 2024 / 11:14 AM

Man hooks up 444 video game consoles to a single TV

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A dedicated gamer from Saudi Arabia earned a Guinness World Record by hooking up 444 video game consoles to a single TV.

Ibrahim Al-Nasser of Riyadh told Guinness World Records he uses an Excel spreadsheet to keep track of which switch boxes and converters he needs to turn on to play each console.

Advertisement

He said the set-up has 444 consoles, more than 30 RCA switchers, more than 12 HDMI switchers and various other modes of connection.

"After a while, I noticed that I had a big stack of gaming consoles that I couldn't play," Al-Nasser said. "The TV ports are limited, and if I wanted to play, I could either unplug the existing console or I could keep everything and add more switchers and more converters."

"By adding more switchers, the idea came to my mind to connect all of the gaming consoles I have to the TV then contact Guinness World Records because this project is unique."

He said the set-up requires careful cable management.

"A very important thing, if you notice here, the cables are almost hidden," he said. "I used all the tools available in the market in order to organize the cables. Also to have a set up that's not only to play, it's like a museum and that's why this set up and this record took so much time from me."

Advertisement

The consoles include a Magnavox Odyssey, an Xbox 360, a Nintendo Switch, a Wii U and even some extremely rare consoles like the Super A'Can.

"For me, the best gaming console of all time, No. 1 always, forever, Sega Genesis," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cat missing for a year turns up more than 600 miles from home
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
Cat missing for a year turns up more than 600 miles from home
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her Ontario family turned up one year later and more than 600 miles from home.
Zoo's hidden camera nearly becomes a meal for selfie-taking lion
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Zoo's hidden camera nearly becomes a meal for selfie-taking lion
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Oregon Zoo placed a hidden camera in its lion enclosure, but "it didn't stay hidden for long" and was soon recording footage of the inside of a big cat's mouth.
Animal control deputy jumps into pond to rescue struggling fawn
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Animal control deputy jumps into pond to rescue struggling fawn
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- An animal control deputy in Oregon plunged into a retention pond to rescue a fawn in danger of drowning.
210 dogs and their owners attend movie screening in Vermont
Odd News // 20 hours ago
210 dogs and their owners attend movie screening in Vermont
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- An estimated 210 dogs turned up with their owners to watch a movie in Vermont, but the event was just shy of breaking a world record.
Man wins $4 million lottery prize while buying friend's birthday gift
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man wins $4 million lottery prize while buying friend's birthday gift
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man went out to buy a birthday gift for a friend and along the way bought a lottery ticket that earned him a $4 million prize.
Leaky Brooklyn, N.Y., fire hydrant puddle transformed into viral goldfish pond
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Leaky Brooklyn, N.Y., fire hydrant puddle transformed into viral goldfish pond
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The puddle around a leaky fire hydrant in a New York City neighborhood was converted into a makeshift goldfish pond -- and now some residents want to make it permanent.
Hurricane Debby leads to discovery of WWII-era message in a bottle
Odd News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Debby leads to discovery of WWII-era message in a bottle
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida woman cleaning up debris washed ashore by Hurricane Debby made an unexpected discovery -- a message in a bottle dating back to World War II.
California kayakers' great white shark encounter caught on camera
Odd News // 1 day ago
California kayakers' great white shark encounter caught on camera
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A pair of California kayakers were followed for several minutes by what appeared to be a 13-to-14-foot great white shark -- and the encounter was caught on camera.
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A teacher at a California school was preparing for the upcoming start of the school year when her classroom was visited by an intellectually curious black bear.
Lottery ticket's colors inspire player's $4 million win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lottery ticket's colors inspire player's $4 million win
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said the eye-catching colors of a scratch-off lottery ticket led to her winning a $4 million prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hurricane Debby leads to discovery of WWII-era message in a bottle
Hurricane Debby leads to discovery of WWII-era message in a bottle
California kayakers' great white shark encounter caught on camera
California kayakers' great white shark encounter caught on camera
Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Leaky Brooklyn, N.Y., fire hydrant puddle transformed into viral goldfish pond
Leaky Brooklyn, N.Y., fire hydrant puddle transformed into viral goldfish pond
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement