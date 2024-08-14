Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A dedicated gamer from Saudi Arabia earned a Guinness World Record by hooking up 444 video game consoles to a single TV.

Ibrahim Al-Nasser of Riyadh told Guinness World Records he uses an Excel spreadsheet to keep track of which switch boxes and converters he needs to turn on to play each console.

He said the set-up has 444 consoles, more than 30 RCA switchers, more than 12 HDMI switchers and various other modes of connection.

"After a while, I noticed that I had a big stack of gaming consoles that I couldn't play," Al-Nasser said. "The TV ports are limited, and if I wanted to play, I could either unplug the existing console or I could keep everything and add more switchers and more converters."

"By adding more switchers, the idea came to my mind to connect all of the gaming consoles I have to the TV then contact Guinness World Records because this project is unique."

He said the set-up requires careful cable management.

"A very important thing, if you notice here, the cables are almost hidden," he said. "I used all the tools available in the market in order to organize the cables. Also to have a set up that's not only to play, it's like a museum and that's why this set up and this record took so much time from me."

The consoles include a Magnavox Odyssey, an Xbox 360, a Nintendo Switch, a Wii U and even some extremely rare consoles like the Super A'Can.

"For me, the best gaming console of all time, No. 1 always, forever, Sega Genesis," he said.