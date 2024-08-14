Trending
Odd News
Aug. 14, 2024 / 2:46 PM

Kentucky man's lucky numbers hit lottery jackpot after more than 10 years

By Ben Hooper
A Kentucky man who stuck with the same lottery numbers for more than a decade ended up winning a $225,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery
A Kentucky man who stuck with the same lottery numbers for more than a decade ended up winning a $225,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who stuck with the same set of lottery numbers for more than 10 years saw his patience rewarded with a $225,000 prize.

The Whitesville resident told Kentucky Lottery officials the numbers he picked for the July 13 Cash Ball 225 at Casey's General Store in Beaver Dam were the same digits he regularly uses to play Lucky for Life and other draw games.

He said he has been using the numbers for more than a decade.

"I just played a quick pick once and kept playing those numbers," he said.

The player said he was in his garden when he checked the results of the drawing and saw some familiar digits.

"I thought, 'Hey I played 16. I played that number, too,'" he recalled. "I figured I better check my ticket."

The man soon discovered he had scored the $225,000 top prize. He said only one other person knew about his win.

"I told one confidant, just in case," he said.

The winner said he doesn't yet have any big plans for his prize money.

"I'm old and ready to retire. I'll try to have some fun," he said.

