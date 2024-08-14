Kentucky man's lucky numbers hit lottery jackpot after more than 10 years

|Advertisement
He said he has been using the numbers for more than a decade.
"I just played a quick pick once and kept playing those numbers," he said.
The player said he was in his garden when he checked the results of the drawing and saw some familiar digits.
"I thought, 'Hey I played 16. I played that number, too,'" he recalled. "I figured I better check my ticket."
The man soon discovered he had scored the $225,000 top prize. He said only one other person knew about his win.
"I told one confidant, just in case," he said.
The winner said he doesn't yet have any big plans for his prize money.
"I'm old and ready to retire. I'll try to have some fun," he said.