Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A wedding ring lost on a Kentucky couple's property was finally found more than 60 years later.

Barbara Gregory said her husband, Glenn, lost his wedding ring just two months after their wedding in 1963.

She said the ring was lost near the tree they planted after returning from their honeymoon, but despite a long search, it never turned up.

Glenn Gregory died in December and was buried on the Henry County farm.

Barbara Gregory hired Jonathan Searcy of Searcy Monument Co. to place Glenn's grave marker, and while working near the tree, he spotted something glistening in the sun.

Searcy's wife posted a video of the discovery to Facebook.

"Odds are a million to one. It's like finding a needle in a haystack. God works in mysterious ways," Searcy told WLKY-TV.

Barbara said the ring was the first of two that her husband managed to lose over the years. She said she kept his third wedding ring instead of having it buried with him.

"I didn't send it with him. I thought maybe he might lose it on his way to heaven. I didn't know," she said.