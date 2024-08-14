Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in British Columbia enlisted the help of utility crews to rescue a cat stranded for more than 24 hours at the top of a power pole.

The Okanagan Humane Society said volunteers were summoned to the 30-foot pole on Gibson Road in Kelowna by a resident who spotted a cat perched precariously at the top.

The rescuers determined the pole was owned by FortisBC and contacted the power company, which dispatched workers to the area.

The workers enlisted the help of a bucket truck owned by telecommunications firm Telus in order to reach the stranded stray.

"Once the Telus employee coaxed him into the bucket the cat was more than happy to be collected from the pole," OHS president Romany Runnalls told the Kelowna Capital News.

Runnalls said the cat broke free of the employee about 10 feet from the ground and scampered off into some nearby bushes.