Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 14, 2024 / 4:02 PM

Stranded cat rescued from atop power pole after more than 24 hours

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in British Columbia enlisted the help of utility crews to rescue a cat stranded for more than 24 hours at the top of a power pole.

The Okanagan Humane Society said volunteers were summoned to the 30-foot pole on Gibson Road in Kelowna by a resident who spotted a cat perched precariously at the top.

Advertisement

The rescuers determined the pole was owned by FortisBC and contacted the power company, which dispatched workers to the area.

The workers enlisted the help of a bucket truck owned by telecommunications firm Telus in order to reach the stranded stray.

"Once the Telus employee coaxed him into the bucket the cat was more than happy to be collected from the pole," OHS president Romany Runnalls told the Kelowna Capital News.

Runnalls said the cat broke free of the employee about 10 feet from the ground and scampered off into some nearby bushes.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Basketball coach sinks 1,134 three-pointers in 1 hour to break world record
Odd News // 51 minutes ago
Basketball coach sinks 1,134 three-pointers in 1 hour to break world record
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A high school basketball coach from Maine may have broken a Guinness World Record by shooting 1,134 three-pointers in one hour.
Sewer crew removes 'monster' 110-pound fatberg
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Sewer crew removes 'monster' 110-pound fatberg
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- England's Southern Water said a team of "blockage busters" destroyed a "monster" 110-pound fatberg found blocking a sewer.
Kentucky man's lucky numbers hit lottery jackpot after more than 10 years
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Kentucky man's lucky numbers hit lottery jackpot after more than 10 years
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who stuck with the same set of lottery numbers for more than 10 years saw his patience rewarded with a $225,000 prize.
Lost wedding ring found on Kentucky family farm after 61 years
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Lost wedding ring found on Kentucky family farm after 61 years
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A wedding ring lost on a Kentucky couple's property was finally found more than 60 years later.
Cat missing for a year turns up more than 600 miles from home
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Cat missing for a year turns up more than 600 miles from home
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her Ontario family turned up one year later and more than 600 miles from home.
Man hooks up 444 video game consoles to a single TV
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Man hooks up 444 video game consoles to a single TV
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A dedicated gamer from Saudi Arabia earned a Guinness World Record by hooking up 444 video game consoles to a single TV.
Zoo's hidden camera nearly becomes a meal for selfie-taking lion
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Zoo's hidden camera nearly becomes a meal for selfie-taking lion
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Oregon Zoo placed a hidden camera in its lion enclosure, but "it didn't stay hidden for long" and was soon recording footage of the inside of a big cat's mouth.
Animal control deputy jumps into pond to rescue struggling fawn
Odd News // 1 day ago
Animal control deputy jumps into pond to rescue struggling fawn
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- An animal control deputy in Oregon plunged into a retention pond to rescue a fawn in danger of drowning.
210 dogs and their owners attend movie screening in Vermont
Odd News // 1 day ago
210 dogs and their owners attend movie screening in Vermont
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- An estimated 210 dogs turned up with their owners to watch a movie in Vermont, but the event was just shy of breaking a world record.
Man wins $4 million lottery prize while buying friend's birthday gift
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $4 million lottery prize while buying friend's birthday gift
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man went out to buy a birthday gift for a friend and along the way bought a lottery ticket that earned him a $4 million prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hurricane Debby leads to discovery of WWII-era message in a bottle
Hurricane Debby leads to discovery of WWII-era message in a bottle
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
California kayakers' great white shark encounter caught on camera
California kayakers' great white shark encounter caught on camera
Leaky Brooklyn, N.Y., fire hydrant puddle transformed into viral goldfish pond
Leaky Brooklyn, N.Y., fire hydrant puddle transformed into viral goldfish pond
Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement