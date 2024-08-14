Trending
Aug. 14, 2024 / 12:14 PM

Cat missing for a year turns up more than 600 miles from home

By Ben Hooper
A cat named Birdie went missing from her Ontario home and turned up a year later in New Brunswick, more than 600 miles away. Photo courtesy of the Oromocto and Area SPCA/Facebook
A cat named Birdie went missing from her Ontario home and turned up a year later in New Brunswick, more than 600 miles away. Photo courtesy of the Oromocto and Area SPCA/Facebook

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her Ontario family turned up one year later and more than 600 miles from home.

The Oromocto and Area SPCA said on social media that a stray cat was brought in recently by a group of young people who had been feeding the loose feline for months in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

"We immediately scanned her to see if she had a microchip and to our joy, the scanner beeped," the post said. "A phone call to the person the chip was registered to told an amazing story!"

The cat, named Birdie, turned out to have vanished a year earlier from her home just outside of Ottawa, Ontario.

The shelter said how Birdie came to be more than 600 miles from home is "a complete mystery."

Officials said Birdie will be given a ride home by a family planning an upcoming trip to Ottawa.

