Cat missing for a year turns up more than 600 miles from home

"We immediately scanned her to see if she had a microchip and to our joy, the scanner beeped," the post said. "A phone call to the person the chip was registered to told an amazing story!"
The cat, named Birdie, turned out to have vanished a year earlier from her home just outside of Ottawa, Ontario.
The shelter said how Birdie came to be more than 600 miles from home is "a complete mystery."
Officials said Birdie will be given a ride home by a family planning an upcoming trip to Ottawa.