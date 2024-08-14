A team from England's Southern Water removed a 110-pound fatberg from a sewer in Bishopric, Horsham. Photo courtesy of Southern Water

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Aug. 14 (UPI) -- England's Southern Water said a team of "blockage busters" destroyed a "monster" 110-pound fatberg found blocking a sewer. The company said in a news release that the crew responded to a report of a backed-up sewer in Bishopric, Horsham, and arrived to find the blockage was a 110-pound fatberg -- a solid mass of non-biodegradable solids mixed with oil, grease and fats. Advertisement

"Sewer blockages caused by wet-wipes and other unflushables like sanitary products and nappies combined with fat, oil and grease from home cooking or food establishments are all too common," Sussex Area sewer network manager Roger Williams said. "Fatbergs are the number one cause of pollution in our area. Fortunately, we arrived in time to destroy this monster."

Southern Water said its Network Enforcement and Protection team is looking into the source of the cooking fats and whether a local food establishment is to blame.