Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Oregon Zoo placed a hidden camera in its lion enclosure, but "it didn't stay hidden for long" and was soon recording footage of the inside of a big cat's mouth.

The Portland zoo posted a video to Facebook showing the fate that befell a hidden camera that was concealed in the lion enclosure in the hopes of capturing candid moments.

Advertisement

The camera was discovered by some selfie-taking lions and was even carried across the enclosure by a lion that attempted to turn it into a meal, offering an up-close look at the inside of its mouth.

"With the help of care staff, we hid a camera in the lion habitat last week. It didn't stay hidden for long," zoo officials wrote.