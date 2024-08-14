Trending
Aug. 14, 2024 / 4:12 PM

Basketball coach sinks 1,134 three-pointers in 1 hour to break world record

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A high school basketball coach from Maine may have broken a Guinness World Record by shooting 1,134 three-pointers in 1 hour.

Ryan Martin, a coach at Lake Region High School in Naples and a former Mr. Maine Basketball, sank 1,134 shots from behind the three-point line during the 1-hour time limit.

Martin bested the current Guinness World Record of 1,077, which was set by Oregon man Daniel Loriaux in 2012.

"It's really just taking it one shot at a time and having confidence in yourself knowing that you prepared to do it," Martin told WVII-TV.

Martin is now waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records to see if he officially took the title.

