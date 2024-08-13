Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 13, 2024 / 11:35 AM

California kayakers' great white shark encounter caught on camera

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A pair of California kayakers were followed for several minutes by what appeared to be a 13-to-14-foot great white shark -- and the encounter was caught on camera.

Ian Walters, a sixth grade science teacher from Oakland, said he and a friend were fishing from their kayaks in Half Moon Bay when he noticed the large fin sticking out of the water behind the other man's kayak.

Advertisement

"We watched it kind of go back around and start following me," Walters told KABC-TV. "And we just tried to keep each other calm and not give any reason for a reaction from the shark, and just led it toward some seals and eventually it let us go."

Walters said the shark did not show any apparent signs of aggression.

"It's disconcerting because it's a new experience for me, not so much that the shark was doing anything scary," Walters told KTVU-TV.

He said the shark lost interest in the kayaks when its attention was grabbed by some nearby seals.

"Everyone grows up thinking the great white sharks are this mindless killing machine, but they play this really important role and generally they don't have any interest in killing anyone," Walters said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Debby leads to discovery of WWII-era message in a bottle
Odd News // 8 minutes ago
Hurricane Debby leads to discovery of WWII-era message in a bottle
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida woman cleaning up debris washed ashore by Hurricane Debby made an unexpected discovery -- a message in a bottle dating back to World War II.
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A teacher at a California school was preparing for the upcoming start of the school year when her classroom was visited by an intellectually curious black bear.
Lottery ticket's colors inspire player's $4 million win
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Lottery ticket's colors inspire player's $4 million win
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said the eye-catching colors of a scratch-off lottery ticket led to her winning a $4 million prize.
Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Utility company officials said a power outage affecting about 11,700 customers in Virginia was caused by a snake.
Mexican state breaks world record with 186 varieties of basket taco
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Mexican state breaks world record with 186 varieties of basket taco
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Mexican state of Tlaxcala earned a Guinness World Record by serving up more than 30,000 basket tacos in 186 different flavors.
Escaped tortoise travels 3 miles to Arizona highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped tortoise travels 3 miles to Arizona highway
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A well-traveled tortoise that escaped from an Arizona ranch was returned home after being found attempting to cross a busy interstate 3 miles from home.
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Odd News // 3 days ago
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescuers in Pennsylvania are on the hunt for an alligator caught on camera taking a swim in Lake Erie.
Kangaroo escapes from prison in Czech Republic
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kangaroo escapes from prison in Czech Republic
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Police in the Czech Republic are on the trail of an unusual fugitive that escaped from a prison near Prague: a kangaroo.
Two newborn patas monkeys being hand-raised at New York zoo
Odd News // 3 days ago
Two newborn patas monkeys being hand-raised at New York zoo
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A New York zoo announced the births of two patas monkeys -- half-sisters -- who are now being hand-raised by keepers.
'Last minute' decision leads Michigan man to lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Last minute' decision leads Michigan man to lottery jackpot
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a split-second decision to buy a lottery ticket led to his winning a prize of $25,000 a year for life.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Groundhog found inside claw machine at Pa. mini golf course
Groundhog found inside claw machine at Pa. mini golf course
Mexican state breaks world record with 186 varieties of basket taco
Mexican state breaks world record with 186 varieties of basket taco
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement