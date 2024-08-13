Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 13, 2024 / 12:10 PM

Hurricane Debby leads to discovery of WWII-era message in a bottle

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida woman cleaning up debris washed ashore by Hurricane Debby made an unexpected discovery -- a message in a bottle dating back to World War II.

Suzanne Flament-Smith, 46, of Tampa, said she was picking up trash on Bayshore Boulevard in Safety Harbor when the bottle caught her eye.

Advertisement

"There was sand in it, but you could clearly see the writing," she told People. "You could see the beautiful penmanship, The letter was almost rolled outside, so you could see the writing. It stood out."

Flament-Smith opened the bottle and discovered the letter was accompanied by sand, a coffee stick, a bullet casing and a miniature cannonball.

"We opened the letter and you could see it was really faded. So some of it you can make out and you could see the letterhead on it," she said.

The letter, dated March 4, 1945, has a letterhead marked "United States Navy, Amphibious Training Base in Little Creek, Virginia."

"Dear Lee, Received your letter yesterday, was glad to hear from you," the letter opens.

Flament-Smith said much of the letter is too faded to read, but the writer, who may have been named Chris or Jim, details starting at "radio school" and promises to write again the next day.

Advertisement

Flament-Smith said the letter presents an intriguing mystery.

"My husband and I had so much fun trying to think, 'OK, did they throw it from the ship?' But it's like, 'No, there's sand in it.' If they threw it from Virginia Beach, how did the current not bring it back into shore? What's the purpose of the letter? It sounds like they're friends. You kind of come up with all these scenarios in your head."

April Phillips, a Navy public affairs officer, said officials at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, more than 800 miles from Safety Harbor, are investigating to see if they can identify the sender or recipient of the letter.

Read More

Latest Headlines

California kayakers' great white shark encounter caught on camera
Odd News // 36 minutes ago
California kayakers' great white shark encounter caught on camera
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A pair of California kayakers were followed for several minutes by what appeared to be a 13-to-14-foot great white shark -- and the encounter was caught on camera.
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A teacher at a California school was preparing for the upcoming start of the school year when her classroom was visited by an intellectually curious black bear.
Lottery ticket's colors inspire player's $4 million win
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Lottery ticket's colors inspire player's $4 million win
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said the eye-catching colors of a scratch-off lottery ticket led to her winning a $4 million prize.
Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Utility company officials said a power outage affecting about 11,700 customers in Virginia was caused by a snake.
Mexican state breaks world record with 186 varieties of basket taco
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Mexican state breaks world record with 186 varieties of basket taco
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Mexican state of Tlaxcala earned a Guinness World Record by serving up more than 30,000 basket tacos in 186 different flavors.
Escaped tortoise travels 3 miles to Arizona highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped tortoise travels 3 miles to Arizona highway
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A well-traveled tortoise that escaped from an Arizona ranch was returned home after being found attempting to cross a busy interstate 3 miles from home.
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Odd News // 3 days ago
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescuers in Pennsylvania are on the hunt for an alligator caught on camera taking a swim in Lake Erie.
Kangaroo escapes from prison in Czech Republic
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kangaroo escapes from prison in Czech Republic
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Police in the Czech Republic are on the trail of an unusual fugitive that escaped from a prison near Prague: a kangaroo.
Two newborn patas monkeys being hand-raised at New York zoo
Odd News // 3 days ago
Two newborn patas monkeys being hand-raised at New York zoo
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A New York zoo announced the births of two patas monkeys -- half-sisters -- who are now being hand-raised by keepers.
'Last minute' decision leads Michigan man to lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Last minute' decision leads Michigan man to lottery jackpot
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a split-second decision to buy a lottery ticket led to his winning a prize of $25,000 a year for life.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Groundhog found inside claw machine at Pa. mini golf course
Groundhog found inside claw machine at Pa. mini golf course
Mexican state breaks world record with 186 varieties of basket taco
Mexican state breaks world record with 186 varieties of basket taco
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement