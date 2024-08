Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man went out to buy a birthday gift for a friend and along the way bought a lottery ticket that earned him a $4 million prize.

New Bedford resident Robert J. Ostrye Jr. told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he went out to buy a birthday gift for a friend and made a stop at Jay's Wine & Spirits on Dartmouth Street in New Bedford.