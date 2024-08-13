Trending
Odd News
Aug. 13, 2024

210 dogs and their owners attend movie screening in Vermont

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- An estimated 210 dogs turned up with their owners to watch a movie in Vermont, but the event was just shy of breaking a world record.

The event aimed to gather at least 220 dogs to watch Andy Mitchell's Netflix documentary, Inside the Mind of a Dog, at the Memorial Sports Center in Middlebury.

Lisa Mitchell, the director's spouse and an organizer of the world record attempt, said the official count ended up being 210 dogs, shy of the 220 needed to break the Guinness World Record. The current record of 219 was set at a Los Angeles screening of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie in 2023.

"There were 280 registrations, but about 70 no-shows," Lisa Mitchell told the Addison Independent.

Mitchell said some dogs attended without pre-registering, so organizers are still going over video footage to see if there were more canines present than the official count indicated.

